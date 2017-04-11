Good News in History, April 11

Happy 89th Birthday to Ethel Kennedy, the human rights campaigner and widow of Senator Robert Kennedy. She was with “Bobby” at the hotel when he was assassinated during his run for president in 1968. Soon after her husband’s death, she founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights, a nonprofit that works to realize RFK’s dream of a just and peaceful world… (1928) She raised 11 children, one of whom Bobby never met, and swore she would never remarry.

MORE Good News on this Date:

Spelman College , the historically black college for women, was founded as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary (1881)

(1945) The Beatles set a new chart record when they had 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, from ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ at No.1 to ‘Love Me Do’ at No. 81. (1964)

personal computer was created (1976) Ugandan dictator Idi Amin was deposed (1979)

And on this day, President Lyndon Johnson signed the 1968 Civil Rights Act, which expanded on previous acts by prohibiting discrimination concerning the sale, rental, and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, sex, (and as amended, handicap and family status). It also provided protection for civil rights workers. (The act perhaps spurred on by the killing of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. one week earlier.)