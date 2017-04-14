Good News in History, April 14

40 years ago today, the United States Supreme Court ruled that people may refuse to display a state motto on their license plate –by taping over it, for instance. (1977)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Harriet Tubman began her Underground Railroad, helping slaves to escape (1853)

automobile is unveiled (1927) John Steinbeck ‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Grapes of Wrath was published, a story he wrote after interviewing displaced migrants who escaped the Dust Bowl in the Midwestern United States during the Great Depression (1939)

And, on this day in 1866, Anne Sullivan was born, the gifted teacher of the blind who famously broke through to Helen Keller and taught her how to speak and read and write. Sullivan lost most of her eyesight to disease while growing up, which made it easy for her, at age 20, to relate to her famous pupil. Their story was portrayed in the 1962 award-winning film “The Miracle Worker,” based on The Story of My Life, the 1902 autobiography of Helen Keller… This film clip below from The Miracle Worker, recalls their first lesson, the breakthrough when Keller learns the words CAKE and DOLL… (Click to enlarge the photo)