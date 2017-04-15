Good News in History, April 15

On this day, 70 years ago, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier becoming the first black player on any Major League Baseball team. Years before the Civil Rights Movement gained prominence in the news, Robinson debuted at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers. His talent earned him the Most Valuable Player award in the league two years later. WATCH The Trailer for the Ken Burns Film. (1947)

Every year on April 15, Jackie Robinson Day is honored across the nation with every major league player wearing a #42 jersey. The documentary, Jackie Robinson, debuted April 11, 2016 on PBS stations…

MORE Good News on this Date:

Johann S. Bach’s Matthew’s Passion premiered in Leipzig (1729)

premiered in Leipzig (1729) Thomas Gallaudet , and deaf Frenchman Laurent Clerc, opened the first American school for the deaf (1817)

, and deaf Frenchman Laurent Clerc, opened the first American school for the deaf (1817) The city of San Francisco was incorporated (1850)

was incorporated (1850) British and Canadian troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen (1943)

liberated the Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen (1943) Beijing pro-democracy protests started with students and intellectuals (1989)

And, on this date in 1960, Ella Baker led a meeting at Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina that resulted in the creation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which became a driving force for whites and blacks in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. SNCC (“snick”) attracted many supporters in the North who helped raise funds to pay salaries for SNCC’s activists across the South. The group played a major role in the sit-ins, freedom rides, and the 1963 March on Washington, demonstrating that ordinary women and men, young and old, could create extraordinary change. (1960)

And, today is the anniversary of the birth of Leonardo da Vinci, the artist, inventor, polymath, musician, and architect who painted the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper. Leonardo kept notebooks — 3,500 pages of drawings, engineering designs, and scientific notations — and much of it was written backward, so that it could only be legible when held up to a mirror. (1452)