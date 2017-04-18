Good News in History, April 18

11 years ago today, Sir Elton John raised $700,000 for his Aids charity by selling over 10,000 pieces from his own wardrobe. The clothing and accessories were sold during five days in New York City’s Rockefeller Centre at a one-time shop called, “Elton’s Closet”. WATCH a clip… (2006)

Paul Revere , who was 40 years old at the time, a respected craftsman and father of 16 children, rode with William Dawes and Samuel Prescott, galloping through the countryside of colonial Massachusetts to Lexington and Concord warning of the sudden movements of the British army (1775) – See more below

Joan of Arc was beatified in Rome (1909)



Yankee Stadium opened its doors in New York City with John Philip Sousa playing The Star-Spangled Banner and Babe Ruth hitting a home run to help defeat his former team, the Boston Red Sox, on baseball's opening day (1923)

The first transatlantic jet passenger trip (1950)

Zimbabwe celebrates Independence Day (1989)

Green Cross International was co-founded by former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev to protect the global environment which transcends national borders (1993)

Wayne Gretzky, the National Hockey League's all-time leading scorer, played his final professional game, at Madison Square Garden (1999)

*Contrary to myth, Revere did not shout, “the British are coming” (he himself was British). Instead he spread the word by shouting, “The regulars are out.”

Two lanterns were hung in the Old North Church of Boston indicating the army’s choice to approach by crossing the Charles river. Dawes and Revere rode on different paths toward Lexington to warn John Hancock and Samuel Adams of their likely arrest. Prescott happened to be on the road at 1:00 AM on April 19 when he met Revere and Dawes and joined them on their ride to Concord to forewarn of the British intention to seize the weapons cache there. Although he joined the ride late, he was the only one of the three men to reach Concord and warn the town. He then proceeded further west to warn Acton, Massachusetts, while his brother Abel rode south to warn Sudbury and Framingham.

Revere’s rapid warning served to alert the region’s “Minutemen” in time for them to engage the British Army at the Battle of Lexington and Concord April 19–and fire, what would be called, “the shot heard round the world.”