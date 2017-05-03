80 years ago today, Gone with the Wind, a novel by Margaret Mitchell, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. The only novel published by the journalist, it’s a story set in the American Civil War depicting the struggles of young Scarlett O’Hara, the spoiled daughter of a rich plantation owner, who must use any means to claw her way out of poverty after the destruction of Atlanta. WATCH the iconic closing scene of the Oscar-winning film adaptation… (1937)

As of 2014, a poll of Americans found it to be the second favorite book, just behind the Bible. More than 30 million copies have been printed worldwide—and it also won the National Book Award the year it was published, 1936.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Washington, D.C. was incorporated as a city (1802)

was incorporated as a city (1802) The Anne Frank House opened in Amsterdam to showcase the life, the diary and death of the 14-year-old holocaust hero (1960)

opened in Amsterdam to showcase the life, the diary and death of the 14-year-old holocaust hero (1960) National Public Radio stations broadcast the premiere of All Things Considered (1971)

stations broadcast the premiere of (1971) Margaret Thatcher became Britain’s first female prime minister (1979)

became Britain’s first female prime minister (1979) Soviet leader Andropov decreased nuclear weapons in Europe (1983)

Andropov decreased nuclear weapons in Europe (1983) Iraq ‘s first democratically elected government was sworn in (2005)

‘s first democratically elected government was sworn in (2005) The first Bob Dylan radio program, “Theme Time Radio Hour”, aired on XM Satellite Radio – lasting for 3 years, it featured an eclectic mix of blues, rock, folk, rockabilly, R&B, soul, country and pop music, centered on a single theme, like “weather,” “money,” or “flowers” (2006)

radio program, “Theme Time Radio Hour”, aired on XM Satellite Radio – lasting for 3 years, it featured an eclectic mix of blues, rock, folk, rockabilly, R&B, soul, country and pop music, centered on a single theme, like “weather,” “money,” or “flowers” (2006) The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities went into force, one month after the required twentieth country ratified the landmark treaty which guarantees the rights of some 650 million people worldwide (2008)

And, on this day in 2000, the sport of geocaching began. The worldwide hide-and-seek game involves containers hidden, but logged with GPS coordinates on the internet. A typical cache is a small waterproof container with a logbook (and pencil). The geocacher enters the date they found it and signs it with their established code name. After signing the log, the cache must be placed back where the person found it. Larger containers also include items for trading, usually toys or interesting items of little financial value. Photo shows Dave Ulmer, who hid the first geocache, and the plaque in Beavercreek, Oregon commemorating the beginning (Max93600, via CC)