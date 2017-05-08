Good News in History, May 8
On this day 106 years ago, Robert Johnson, the Delta blues singer-songwriter and master guitarist was born. Though he played mostly on street corners and in juke joints, and had little commercial success in his lifetime, the dirt-poor bluesman became a major influence for Muddy Waters, Elmore James, Eric Clapton (who covered ‘Crossroads’), and The Rolling Stones (who covered ‘Love In Vain’). Johnson took the intense terrors and tortuous lifestyle that came with being an African-American in the South during the Great Depression, and transformed the experience into music of universal relevance. Johnson’s poorly documented life and death at age 27 have given rise to much legend, including the myth that he sold his soul to the devil at a local crossroads of Mississippi highways to achieve success. LISTEN to his most famous recording… (1911)
The landmark recordings of his 29 songs in 1936 and 1937 display a combination of singing, guitar skills, and songwriting talent that was groundbreaking, and so good that it was reissued in 1961, on the LP King of the Delta Blues Singers, which helped give the music a global reach. Johnson is now recognized as a master of the genre, with Eric Clapton calling him, “the most important blues singer that ever lived.” (See biographical books and recordings on Amazon.com)
MORE Good News on This Day:
- The film studio Paramount Pictures (The Godfather, Titanic, Indiana Jones, and Shrek) was founded (1912)
- A jubilant world celebrated V-E Day – Victory in Europe Day – proclaimed when the Allies in World War II finally defeated Nazi Germany [recognized as “a day of liberation” from their extremist government for Germans] (1945)
- Mohandas Gandhi began a 21-day fast in protest of British oppression in India (1933)
- The Beatles album Let It Be was released (1970)
- The first ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen was achieved by Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler (1978)
And, Happy 91st Birthday to Sir David Attenborough, the legendary naturalist, broadcaster, and documentary host-producer who created the influential documentaries Life on Earth and The Life of Birds, among many others.
Much love to all the moms out there, but I have to say the salary report of $134 k per year to stay and home and take care of the family is a joke.
I mean does this mean the salary of a single man making $100k per year is actually worth $220k per year? This man also has to do his laundry, cook for himself, etc, etc. These are life responsabilities and can never be considered a job!
The big reason a person is paid to go out of the home to work is for just that reason, they are leaving the home, therefor are not spending thier own time in the way they choose, at the request of someone else, which means they should be paid.
Also, stay at home moms require no additional training or experiencel, its learn as you go. EVERY other job that would pay that kind of money would require large amounts of training and experience.
Personally I would prefer nothing more than to stay at home with my family day in and day out, thats where true happiness comes from.
To attempt to put a dollar amount on house work and child care, of ones own home and own family is simply rediculous.
Lets put it this way, if I had to pay someone $135k per year to take care of me and my family, theres no way I would pay that kind of money, Id stay home myself and live off wellfare.
I know being a mom is far from easy but life itself is far from easy, that is my point. If we put a dollar figure on the chores of a mom we might as well put a dollar figure on every single aspect of life, including showering, and sleeping, both of which comsume time daily.
Gotta check your comment, D (it does sound like you are a man, but just sayin’)
First, you can’t compare a single man taking care of HIMSELF, with a woman who is giving up a career to take care of the family’s children (not to mention the husband’s laundry).
As a stay at home mom myself, I know that it *is* helpful to state a price for the work we do. (It’s operations manager is what it is.) It’s helpful because we don’t find the same esteem coming from the world if we are at home, even though child-rearing is the most important measurement determining the health of a society… Just ask a jailor, a social worker, or a drug treatment expert.
Showering and sleeping??!! You think the chores of a mom are like showering and sleeping? Just taking up spare time?
I bet other moms will chime in, once they read this next mothers’ day.
And to address your other point “the big reason a person is paid — is that they’re not spending time doing what they want”. Payment for work should be just that. What you are contributing to society should be rewarded — not only by money, but mom’s should be rewarded in non-monetary ways by society, to trade thanks for their passion with the passionate output of the society.
all for now… geri,
who is years past dirty diapers, thank god.
