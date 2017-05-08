On this day 106 years ago, Robert Johnson, the Delta blues singer-songwriter and master guitarist was born. Though he played mostly on street corners and in juke joints, and had little commercial success in his lifetime, the dirt-poor bluesman became a major influence for Muddy Waters, Elmore James, Eric Clapton (who covered ‘Crossroads’), and The Rolling Stones (who covered ‘Love In Vain’). Johnson took the intense terrors and tortuous lifestyle that came with being an African-American in the South during the Great Depression, and transformed the experience into music of universal relevance. Johnson’s poorly documented life and death at age 27 have given rise to much legend, including the myth that he sold his soul to the devil at a local crossroads of Mississippi highways to achieve success. LISTEN to his most famous recording… (1911)

The landmark recordings of his 29 songs in 1936 and 1937 display a combination of singing, guitar skills, and songwriting talent that was groundbreaking, and so good that it was reissued in 1961, on the LP King of the Delta Blues Singers, which helped give the music a global reach. Johnson is now recognized as a master of the genre, with Eric Clapton calling him, “the most important blues singer that ever lived.” (See biographical books and recordings on Amazon.com)

MORE Good News on This Day:

The film studio Paramount Pictures (The Godfather, Titanic, Indiana Jones, and Shrek) was founded (1912)

A jubilant world celebrated V-E Day – Victory in Europe Day – proclaimed when the Allies in World War II finally defeated Nazi Germany [recognized as "a day of liberation" from their extremist government for Germans] (1945)

Mohandas Gandhi began a 21-day fast in protest of British oppression in India (1933)

The Beatles album Let It Be was released (1970)

The first ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen was achieved by Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler (1978)

And, Happy 91st Birthday to Sir David Attenborough, the legendary naturalist, broadcaster, and documentary host-producer who created the influential documentaries Life on Earth and The Life of Birds, among many others.