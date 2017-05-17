On this day 54 years ago, the first Monterey Folk Festival opened in Monterey, California. The 3-day festival featured Joan Baez, Bob Dylan and Peter Paul and Mary. It later morphed into the Monterey Pop festival, which in 1967 showcased the first major live performance in America of Jimi Hendrix, The Who, and Ravi Shankar–and the first major stage appearance of Janis Joplin. (1963)

It was also the first time Otis Redding played to a huge predominantly-white audience.

MORE Good News on This Day: