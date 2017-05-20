101 years ago today, the first Norman Rockwell painting appeared on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post. The oil on canvas, Boy with Baby Carriage (or ‘Home Duty’), was an instant success. Although he got his start at age 18 when he was hired as a staff artist for Boys’ Life magazine, it was this illustration that propelled Rockwell on the road to financial and artistic success, and popular acclaim. When he got the cover, he crooned… (1916)

“Two million subscribers and then their wives, sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, friends. Wow!” he said, when the possibility of a Post cover arose. He accomplished the coveted feat at the age of twenty-two.

Among the best-known of Rockwell’s works are the Four Freedoms, a series that illustrated President Franklin Roosevelt’s vision for why America would fight in WWII. Born in New York City, and living most of his life in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, the artist produced more than four thousand original works in his lifetime. He also wrote an autobiography, My Adventures as an Illustrator, and is noted for his 64-year relationship with the Boy Scouts. Rockwell passed away in 1978 at the age of 83. (Click to enlarge images)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Levi Strauss received a U.S. patent for blue jeans with copper rivets (1873)

received a U.S. patent for blue jeans with copper rivets (1873) Amelia Earhart began the world’s first solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean by a female pilot, taking off in Newfoundland and landing the next day in a pasture in Ireland (1932)

began the world’s first solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean by a female pilot, taking off in Newfoundland and landing the next day in a pasture in Ireland (1932) Romania conducted its first post-Communist presidential and parliamentary elections (1990)

conducted its first post-Communist presidential and parliamentary elections (1990) The US Supreme Court struck down a Colorado law that would have banned any state jurisdiction from taking action to protect the rights of gay citizens (1996)

struck down a Colorado law that would have banned any state jurisdiction from taking action to protect the rights of gay citizens (1996) East Timor became independent from Indonesian rule (2002)

Notable Birthdays:

Cher turns 71 years old today. The actress, dancer, and singer has sold over 100 million records. In more recent news, she paid for a shipment of water to the people of Flint, Michigan, whose water became contaminated. (Photo from 2010, by startinghere71, CC)

Happy 45th Birthday to Busta Rhymes, the reggae-influenced rapper known for his song “Woo Hah!” and his rapid rhyming. Nominated for over ten Grammy Awards, this prolific rapper is also a founding member of the Conglomerate record label.

Also, born on this day in 1935, the ‘World’s most humble president’, Uruguay’s Jose Mujica, turns 82. He became legendary for giving 90 percent of his salary to the poor, choosing to live on his austere farm (instead of the presidential palace) and using an old VW Beetle to get around town. He left office in March, 2015 due to his country’s one-term limit for presidents.