Good News in History, May 28

125 years ago today, The Sierra Club, the largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization in America, was founded by John Muir in San Francisco. The Club’s original mission was to protect California’s Sierra Nevada mountains from excessive mining and logging. They have since protected 250 million acres of wilderness, including Yosemite National Park, and helped establish the Sequoia National Park, home to the giant trees that are the largest living things on Earth. (1892)

Arguably the Sierra Club’s most renowned preservation victory was leading the fight to prevent the Grand Canyon from being dammed in the 1960s. The ensuing years saw the organization broaden its mission to protecting clean air, clean water, and endangered species, and in the 21st century it is spearheading the effort to transition the United States from climate-disrupting fossil fuels to clean, renewable sources of energy. The Sierra Club today counts 3 million members and supporters in 64 chapters, in every state plus Puerto Rico. (National Park Foundation photo contest winner – The Grand Canyon at Sunrise by Peter Blanchard)

MORE Good News on this Day in History:

A solar eclipse occurred, as predicted by Greek philosopher and scientist Thales, a phenomenon that led to a truce between battling armies in what became known as the Battle of the Eclipse — setting a cardinal date from which other dates can be calculated (585 BC)

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic declared its statehood becoming the first democratic republic in the Muslim world; the Democratic Republic Armenia also declared its independence (1918)

in San Francisco, California, was officially opened to vehicles (1937) Women in Greece are given the right to vote (1952)

evaded Soviet Union air defenses to land a private plane in Red Square in Moscow (1987) After 22 years of restoration work, Leonardo da Vinci’s newly-restored masterpiece “ The Last Supper ” was put back on display in Milan, Italy (1999)

a limited partner in the Western alliance (2002) After weeks of protests against a tyrannical regime, the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly of Nepal formally declared Nepal a republic, ending the 240-year reign of the Shah dynasty (2008)

A solar powered Ferris wheel premiered at the amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier, arrayed with bright lights, and 75% more energy efficient than the old wheel, which was auctioned on eBay for $132,400 (2008) – Click to enlarge the photo- by szeke, CC

Notable Birthdays: John Fogerty, singer and guitarist for Creedence Clearwater Revival, 72