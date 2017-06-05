Good News in History, June 5

Today is World Environment Day, a day that encourages us to think about how to reduce, reuse, recycle, and protect our planet. This year’s theme – Connecting People to Nature –implores us to get outdoors and into nature, to appreciate its beauty and its importance. Learn how scientific advances as well as growing environmental problems such as global warming are helping us to understand the countless ways in which natural systems support our own prosperity and well-being, including new medicines developed from some of the millions of species that make up Earth’s astounding biological diversity.

MORE Good News on this Day:

And, on this day in 1989, during the student uprising near Tiananmen Square in China, a young protester halted the advance of a column of tanks for over half an hour by standing defiantly in the way. The moment was memorialized for all time by AP photographer Jeff Widener in a photo taken from the sixth floor of the Beijing Hotel, half a mile away, through a 400mm lens. The operator of the tank, perhaps softened by the humanity of the act, would not advance on the man and finally maneuvered around him.