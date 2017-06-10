Good News in History, June 10

On this day 95 years ago, Judy Garland, the singer and actress who played ‘Dorothy’ in the Wizard Of Oz, was born in Minnesota. Named Frances Ethel Gumm, she was performing at the age of three and went on to earn Academy Award nods for roles in A Star Is Born and Judgment at Nuremberg. During her 40-year career, she is perhaps best known for singing ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ , which was voted the ‘Song Of The Century’ in an American poll. In 1969, at the age of 47, the international star died of a barbiturate overdose. WATCH a profile from 60 Minutes… (1922)

Other famous films include Meet Me in St. Louis and Easter Parade. Her children, Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft, carried on her legacy as singers and actors. The video below profiles her tragic life and brilliant talent…

MORE Good News on this Day:

The United Church of Canada held its first service following the merger of Methodist, Presbyterian and Congregationalist churches (1925)

Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Bill Wilson –who, the day before, drank his last drink– and Dr. Bob Smith who helped form AA's Twelve Step program of spiritual and character development. (1935)

Saab produced its first automobile (1947)

Apple Computer shipped its first Apple II personal computer (1977)

'Web 2.0' became the millionth word to enter the English language, a technical term meaning the next generation of World Wide Web products and services (2009)

And on this day in 1964, The Rolling Stones visited Chess studios at 2120 South Michigan Ave. in Chicago where they recorded It’s All Over Now and Time Is On My Side. During the day, they met their blues heroes, Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Buddy Guy, and rock pioneer Chuck Berry.