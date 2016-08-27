Good News in History, August 27

25 years ago today, Pearl Jam released their debut album, “Ten.” The Seattle group’s most commercially successful album, it has sold over 13 million copies, and produced three hit singles: Alive, Even Flow, and Jeremy. WATCH a live performance of Better Man… (1991)



Radio Argentina first broadcast a live show from a theater in Buenos Aires, one of the first live radio transmissions in the world. (1920)

The first jet aircraft flew, the Heinkel He 178 , piloted by Erich Warsitz and powered solely by turbojets (1939)

Reparation negotiations between West Germany and Israel ended in Luxembourg; West Germany to pay 3 billion Deutschmark (1952)

Moldova declared independence from the USSR (1991)

Sen. Barack Obama, a senator from Illinois, became the first-ever black American nominated for president by a major party at its national convention (2008)

And, on this day in 1929, the Kellogg-Briand Pact (Pact of Paris, named for where it was signed) was signed by 60 countries as an international treaty “providing for the renunciation of war as an instrument of national policy.” Though it failed, the pact was significant for its influence on later international law. It was named after the American secretary of state, Frank B. Kellogg, and French Foreign minister, Aristide Briand, who together drafted the pact.