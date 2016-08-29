Good News in History, August 29

50 years ago today, the Beatles played their last concert before a paying audience, — a sold-out crowd of 25,000 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. It was the final show on their American tour, and John and Paul brought cameras on stage to take pictures between songs. They finished the show with a version of Little Richard’s ‘Long Tall Sally’. Click photo to enlarge… (1966)

MORE Good News on this Day:

The United Kingdom legislated the abolition of slavery throughout its empire (1833)

Canadian Thomas Ahearn demonstrates his pioneering electric stove — believed to be the world's very first dinner cooked on an all-electric stove (1883)

The world's first motorcycle was patented by Gottlieb Daimler (1885)

Ingrid Bergman, the actress who won three Academy Awards and was known for her role as Ilsa in Casa Blanca, and her Hitchcock films, was born (1915)

The Slovak National Uprising involved 60,000 Slovak troops turning against the Nazis, and is annually honored in Slovakia on this day (1944)

Pop singer Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana (1958)

Nirvana's album Nevermind had its world premiere when Boston disk jockey Kurt St. Thomas played the LP from start to finish (1991)

And, 25 years ago on this day, the Supreme Soviet parliament of the Soviet Union suspended all activities of the Soviet Communist Party. (1991)

