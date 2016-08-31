Good News in History, August 31

On this date 19 years ago, the Good News Network made positive news available on the web for the first time. Read our ABOUT page to find out more about my early days in the news biz working for CNN, and how that led to the #1 source for uplifting news. (1997)

Click to enlarge the photo to see what the website looked like when it launched. You can also read a piece I wrote for Your Mark On the World.

More Good News on this Day:

Ralph Waldo Emerson delivered a speech explaining his transcendentalist philosophy for the first time to a large audience — a sort of intellectual Declaration of Independence — telling them to break free from the past, pay attention to the present, and create their own unique ideas (1837)

delivered a speech explaining his transcendentalist philosophy for the first time to a large audience — a sort of intellectual Declaration of Independence — telling them to break free from the past, pay attention to the present, and create their own unique ideas (1837) Malaya [Malaysia] in 1957, and Trinidad and Tobago in 1962, gained independence from the UK; and Kyrgyzstan from the Soviet Union in 1991

[Malaysia] in 1957, and in 1962, gained independence from the UK; and from the Soviet Union in 1991 Walter Cronkite began anchoring the CBS Evening News (1963)

began anchoring the CBS Evening News (1963) The Provisional Irish Republican Army declared an indefinite and “complete cessation of military operations” after 25 years of bombing and killing, and although this ceasefire temporarily broke down from 1995–97, it essentially marked the end of the full scale campaign (1994)

declared an indefinite and “complete cessation of military operations” after 25 years of bombing and killing, and although this ceasefire temporarily broke down from 1995–97, it essentially marked the end of the full scale campaign (1994) Edvard Munch’s famous painting The Scream, stolen on August 22, 2004, was recovered in a raid by Norwegian police (2006)

Happy 71th birthday to Van Morrison, the Irish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose albums Moondance and Astral Weeks have received critical acclaim. (1945)

And, it’s the birthday of Maria Montessori, born on this day in Chiaravalle, Italy (1870).

“She believed that children were not blank slates, but that they each had inherent, individual gifts. It was a teacher’s job to help children find these gifts, rather than dictating what a child should know. She emphasized independence, self-directed learning, and learning from peers. Children were encouraged to make decisions. She was one of the first to use child-sized tables and chairs in the classroom.” Schools have sprung up across the world dedicated to her Montessori Method. She wrote many books about her philosophy of education, including The Montessori Method (1912) and The Absorbent Mind (1949). – the Writers Almanac