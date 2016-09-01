Good News in History, September 1

65 years ago today, Australia, New Zealand and The United States signed a mutual defense pact, called the ANZUS Treaty. The collective security agreement binds Australia and New Zealand and the United States to co-operate on military matters for the security of all three. (1951)

In order to act in coordination to meet a common threat, it set up a committee of foreign ministers that would meet for consultation.

MORE Good News on this Day:

The Liberty Bell arrived in Philadelphia from London where it was cast: Its most famous ringing was heard on July 8, 1776, summoning citizens for the reading of the Declaration of Independence, and in 1775 announcing the Battle of Lexington and Concord (1752)

The Tremont Street Subway in Boston opened, becoming the first underground rapid transit system in North America (1897)

Water began flowing in The Fountain of Time, a 126-foot-long sculpture in Chicago, as a tribute to the 100 years of peace between the United States and Great Britain following the Treaty of Ghent (1920)

U2 released their very first record, an EP titled 'U2-3' with an initial run of 1,000 individually numbered copies only available in Ireland (1979)

Canada adopted the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as part of its Constitution enshrining fundamental freedoms such as freedom of conscience, freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and freedom of the press, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of association. Also in the charter, the right to participate to a democratic form of government and the right to vote (which is not explicitly protected in the US Constitution (1982)

Uzbekistan declared independence from the Soviet Union (1991)

And on this day on 1980, Amputee Terry Fox ended his Marathon of Hope in Thunder Bay, Ontario after 3,339 miles of running across Canada. Three years after his leg was amputated, the Canadian athlete embarked on a cross-country run to raise money and awareness for cancer research. Though the spread of his cancer forced the 22-year-old to end his quest after 143 days (5,373 km), and ultimately cost him his life, his zeal left a lasting legacy that includes an annual Terry Fox Run.

First held in 1981, the annual Terry Fox Foundation race has grown to involve millions of participants in over 60 countries and may be the world’s largest one-day fundraiser for cancer research. Over 600 million Canadian dollars have been raised in his name.