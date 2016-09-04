Good News in History, September 4

235 years ago, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers. 12 diverse working families settled in El Pueblo de la Reina de Los Angeles (The Town of the Queen of the Angels). Eight of the 23 adults arriving from the Mexican town of Álamos–held by Spain at the time–were Indians, ten were of African descent. They found a very spacious valley well grown with cottonwoods and alders, through which ran a beautiful river. (1781)

MORE Good News on this Day:

George Eastman registered the trademark Kodak, and received a patent for his camera which used rolled film (1888)

registered the trademark Kodak, and received a patent for his camera which used rolled film (1888) The important Wolfenden Report in Britain suggested that consenting sex between homosexual adults “in private” should no longer be a criminal offense (1957)

in Britain suggested that consenting sex between homosexual adults “in private” should no longer be a criminal offense (1957) Mark Spitz won his seventh swimming gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, becoming the first Olympian to win seven gold medals; he swam in only seven events and set world records in each one (1972)

won his seventh swimming gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, becoming the first Olympian to win seven gold medals; he swam in only seven events and set world records in each one (1972) Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who incorporated the company and adopted the unofficial slogan, “Don’t be evil,” while they were Ph.D. students at Stanford (1998)

And, on this day in 1915, Rocky Mountain National Park was established by the US Congress, thanks to a man who was a sickly 14 year-old when he first moved near the majestic mountain and lakes, and later lobbied for their protection. Enos Mills wrote many books and articles describing the region and later split his time between the mountains he loved and the cities of the eastern United States, where he fought for legislation to create the park. Mills Lake in 415 square-mile Rocky Mountain National Park is named in his honor.

(L.A. Photo by Pedro Szekely, CC)