Good News in History, September 5

70 years ago today, Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the rock group Queen, was born. Known for his remarkable four-octave vocal range, he wrote many of Queen’s classic songs, including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Somebody to Love’, and ‘We Are The Champions’. Born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar, he grew up in India and learned to play piano at age seven. At 17, the family escaped racial violence and moved to England, where he joined Brian May and Roger Taylor and renamed their band Queen. WATCH a Birthday Tribute… (1946)

Note, there is some profanity in this birthday tribute, during some interview clips.

MORE Good News on this Day:

The first United States Labor Day parade was held in New York City (1882)

parade was held in New York City (1882) The Treaty of Portsmouth, which ended the Russo-Japanese War, was signed in New Hampshire (1905)

which ended the Russo-Japanese War, was signed in New Hampshire (1905) Baseball legend Babe Ruth hit his first professional home run knocking in three runs; as the pitcher, he also threw a one-hitter that day for his Providence club that beat Toronto 9-0 (1914)

hit his first professional home run knocking in three runs; as the pitcher, he also threw a one-hitter that day for his Providence club that beat Toronto 9-0 (1914) “ On the Road” by Jack Kerouac, the defining novel of the Beat Generation, was published (1957)

by Jack Kerouac, the defining novel of the Beat Generation, was published (1957) Janis Joplin began recording the song ‘Me and Bobby McGee’, written by lover and friend, Kris Kristofferson–the song that topped the US singles chart after her 1971 death (1970)

began recording the song ‘Me and Bobby McGee’, written by lover and friend, Kris Kristofferson–the song that topped the US singles chart after her 1971 death (1970) Jimmy Carter opened the Camp David peace accord meetings in the U.S., bringing together Israel’s Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (1978)

meetings in the U.S., bringing together Israel’s Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (1978) The Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention of 1989 , the current international treaty defending indigenous peoples, came into force (1991)

, the current international treaty defending indigenous peoples, came into force (1991) Denmark celebrated the first national Flag Day, in memory of the fallen Danes in international operations since 1948 (2009)

celebrated the first national Flag Day, in memory of the fallen Danes in international operations since 1948 (2009) The United Nations declared today as International Charity Day, an annual celebration honoring the anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa of Calcutta and all the work that charities do worldwide (2012)

Happy Birthday to comedian Bob Newhart, 87, (the number of times he guest-hosted the Tonight Show); and Michael Keaton, 65

