Good News in History, September 8

50 years ago today, the first episode of Star Trek, featuring “Space: the final frontier” and the USS Enterprise, began its three-year mission of exploration on TV screens across America. The science-fiction television show created by Gene Roddenberry was set in the 23rd century and starred William Shatner and Leonard Nemoy. The NBC show has since spawned multiple TV series, as well as comics, toys and a movie empire. WATCH clips from the top 10 episodes… (1966)

Fans of the franchise, called Trekkies, often cite the show as an inspiration for technological inventions like the cell phone and computerized tablets. The Original Series which included one of television’s first multiracial casts is also noted for its progressive civil rights stances.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Michelangelo’s David was unveiled in Florence (1504)

was unveiled in Florence (1504) The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway was published (1952)

by Ernest Hemingway was published (1952) The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was inaugurated in Washington, DC, with the premiere of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (1971)

for the Performing Arts was inaugurated in Washington, DC, with the premiere of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (1971) 30 years ago today. the first Oprah Winfrey Show aired (1986)

Winfrey Show aired (1986) The Republic of Macedonia became independent from Yugoslavia (1991)

And, on this day in 2005, Russians flew humanitarian aid to the United States following Hurricane Katrina, landing three Il-76 aircraft at a disaster aid staging area in Little Rock, Arkansas, marking the first time Russia’s international aid group EMERCOM had flown such a mission to North America. The delivery of more than 60 tons of medical supplies, rations, tents, blankets and 6 tons of drinking water, also set in motion a cooperative relationship between the two countries’ two disaster aid agencies, FEMA and EMERCOM. (Photo by pixinn.net, CC)

RELATED: The Idea That Turned Russian Warheads Into American Electricity