Good News in History, September 10

On this day 25 years ago, Nirvana’s single ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was released in the US. The unexpected success of the Seattle band’s song propelled their second LP Nevermind to the top of the charts —an event often marked as the point where alternative rock entered the mainstream. In the years since singer Kurt Cobain’s death, critics have continued to praise the hit as one of the greatest songs of all time. WATCH the band taunt the audience by opening the song with a similar hit from Boston… (1991)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Simón Bolívar was named President of Peru (1823)

was named President of Peru (1823) Mickey Mantle hit baseball’s longest home run an estimated 643 feet (1960)

hit baseball’s longest home run an estimated 643 feet (1960) Guinea -Bissau gained independence from Portugal (1974)

-Bissau gained independence from Portugal (1974) Hungary informed the Soviets that it would allow thousands of dissatisfied East Germans to flee to Austria, opening its borders and beginning a flood of emigration that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall two months later (1989)

Switzerland became the 190th member of the United Nations (2002)

became the 190th member of the United Nations (2002) The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, described as the biggest scientific experiment in history was powered up in Geneva, Switzerland (2008)

And, on this day in 1965, The Byrds began recording ‘Turn! Turn! Turn!’. The song, written by Pete Seeger in the late 1950s adopts word-for-word much of the biblical verses in Chapter 3 of the Book of Ecclesiastes. Unlike their first hit, ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’, members of the group itself were permitted to play instead of session musicians, and the song became their second #1 hit in the US. This line, “A time for peace, I swear it’s not too late,” and the title phrase, Turn! Turn! Turn!, were the only parts of the lyric written by Seeger himself. The rest is from the from the King James version of the Bible. 45% of the royalties for the song are donated to the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions by Seeger who said, “[in addition to the music] I did write six words.”