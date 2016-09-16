Good News in History September 16

Happy Birthday to David Copperfield who was born 60 years ago today in Metuchen, New Jersey. At age 12, he became the youngest person ever admitted to the Society of American Magicians and by 2013, he had won over 20 Emmy Awards. The high-profile magician became famous for making the Statue of Liberty disappear and appearing to walk through the Great Wall of China. WATCH a video in which he teaches you a magic trick with a dollar bill… (1946)





(Photo by Homer Liwag, CC)

MORE Good News on this Day:

With the Grito de Dolores, Father Miguel Hidalgo proclaimed Mexico’s independence from Spain beginning the revolt that would achieve that end (1810)

Sam Rayburn was elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives, widely regarded as the most effective Speaker of the House in history (1940)

The first successful photocopier, the Xerox 914, was introduced in a demonstration on live television from New York City (1959)

Papua New Guinea gained its independence from Australia (1975)

The Montreal Protocol was signed by two dozen countries to stop depletion of the Earth's ozone layer by reducing emissions of harmful chemicals (1987)

Apple Computer announced that Steve Jobs had been invited back and reinstated as CEO, marking the beginning of the company's emergence as the indisputable leader in portable electronics and digital devices (1997)

And, on this day, 91 years ago B.B. King, the quintessential Blues musician, singer, songwriter, and virtuoso guitarist, was born. Riley B. King died in 2014 and was still performing for audiences. (1925) –Photo by Tom Beetz – CC