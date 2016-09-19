Good News in History September 19

On this day 25 years ago, “The Iceman” was discovered by German tourists in an Alpine glacier. The well-preserved natural mummy of a man who lived around 3,300 BCE offered a rare glimpse into the abilities and lifestyle of men who lived 5,300 years ago in Europe. (1991)

MORE Good News on this Day:

George Washington’s farewell address to the nation was published, in which he advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.” (1796)

was published, in which he advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.” (1796) American colonial soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga during the Revolutionary War (1777)

during the Revolutionary War (1777) New Zealand law bestowed on all women in that nation the right to vote (1893)

law bestowed on all women in that nation the right to vote (1893) The emoticon was born when Carnegie Mellon University professor Scott Fahlman proposed punctuating computer messages with a colon-hyphen-parenthesis to make a “smiley face.” (1982)

was born when Carnegie Mellon University professor Scott Fahlman proposed punctuating computer messages with a colon-hyphen-parenthesis to make a “smiley face.” (1982) Greg Louganis suffered a head injury while qualifying for the Seoul Olympics, before going on to win two Gold medals (1988)

suffered a head injury while qualifying for the Seoul Olympics, before going on to win two Gold medals (1988) Pitcher Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees became Major League Baseball’s all time saves leader with 602 (2011)

And, on this day in 1970, The Mary Tyler Moore Show debuted as a TV sitcom on CBS. The program, co-created by James Brooks and lasting for 7 years, was a television breakthrough, with its never-married, independent career woman as the central character. The show won 29 Emmy Awards and changed sitcoms forever when it began discussing controversial topics in a humorous way. In the third season, equal pay for women, pre-marital sex, and homosexuality were woven into the show’s comedic plots, and later, marital infidelity and divorce. In the final seasons, the show explored death (see the Chuckles the Clown funeral scene below), juvenile delinquency, infertility, adoption, and Mary’s addiction to sleeping pills. The final episode became the gold standard for how to end a show. Today, you can watch full episodes for free on YouTube.