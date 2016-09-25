Good News in History September 25

40 years ago today, the rock band U2 was first formed at drummer Larry Mullen’s Dublin home. A 14-year-old student at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, Mullen posted a note on the school’s notice board in search of musicians for a new band—six people responded. Setting up in his kitchen, Mullen was on drums, with Paul Hewson (Bono) on lead vocals; David Evans (the Edge) on guitar and Adam Clayton on bass. The popularity of punk rock, their biggest influence, convinced the group that musical proficiency was not a prerequisite to being successful. WATCH a performance of I Will Follow from 5 years later… (1976)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Nine black children were escorted to Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, by 300 United States Army troops, days after unruly white crowds had forced them to withdraw (1957)

in Little Rock, Arkansas, by 300 United States Army troops, days after unruly white crowds had forced them to withdraw (1957) The People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria was formally proclaimed (1962)

was formally proclaimed (1962) Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court (1981)

was sworn in as the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court (1981) A Florida judge ruled in favor of Gregory Kingsley, a 12-year-old boy seeking a ‘divorce from his biological parents (1992)

Notable Birthdays:

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker turns 65 today.

Shel Silverstein, the late poet, singer-songwriter and author of the wildly popular children’s books Where the Sidewalk Ends and The Giving Tree, (expelled from a university for poor academic performance) was born in 1930. His hit song, A Boy Named Sue, won a Grammy, while The Cover of Rolling Stone, and The Unicorn, also were big hits.