Good News in History September 25
40 years ago today, the rock band U2 was first formed at drummer Larry Mullen’s Dublin home. A 14-year-old student at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, Mullen posted a note on the school’s notice board in search of musicians for a new band—six people responded. Setting up in his kitchen, Mullen was on drums, with Paul Hewson (Bono) on lead vocals; David Evans (the Edge) on guitar and Adam Clayton on bass. The popularity of punk rock, their biggest influence, convinced the group that musical proficiency was not a prerequisite to being successful. WATCH a performance of I Will Follow from 5 years later… (1976)
MORE Good News on this Day:
- Nine black children were escorted to Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, by 300 United States Army troops, days after unruly white crowds had forced them to withdraw (1957)
- The People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria was formally proclaimed (1962)
- Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court (1981)
- A Florida judge ruled in favor of Gregory Kingsley, a 12-year-old boy seeking a ‘divorce from his biological parents (1992)
Notable Birthdays:
Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker turns 65 today.
Shel Silverstein, the late poet, singer-songwriter and author of the wildly popular children’s books Where the Sidewalk Ends and The Giving Tree, (expelled from a university for poor academic performance) was born in 1930. His hit song, A Boy Named Sue, won a Grammy, while The Cover of Rolling Stone, and The Unicorn, also were big hits.
