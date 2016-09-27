Good News in History September 27

On this day five years ago, Tony Bennett became the oldest living person to top the US album chart when the 85-year-old’s ‘Duets II’ album went to No.1. The record, which featured collaborations with Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga, was also the first US No.1 of his 60 year career. WATCH Elton John and Bennett recording Rags to Riches… (2011)

You can check out all of Tony Bennett’s Duets albums on Amazon…

MORE Good News on this Day:

Mexico gained its independence from Spain (1821)

gained its independence from Spain (1821) Jean-François Champollion announced that he had deciphered the Rosetta stone (1822)

announced that he had deciphered the Rosetta stone (1822) The world’s first public railway for steam locomotives, the Stockton and Darlington Railway , was ceremonially opened (1825)

, was ceremonially opened (1825) Production began at the Ford automobile plant and the first Model T was built in Detroit, Michigan (1908)

automobile plant and the first was built in Detroit, Michigan (1908) Hosted by Steve Allen, the Tonight show , now the longest currently-running, regularly scheduled entertainment program in America, debuted on NBC (1954)

, now the longest currently-running, regularly scheduled entertainment program in America, debuted on NBC (1954) Jordan ‘s king Hussein and PLO leader Yasser Arafat signed a ceasefire at an Arab summit in Egypt after 10 days of bitter civil war in Jordan (1970)

‘s king Hussein and PLO leader Yasser Arafat signed a at an Arab summit in Egypt after 10 days of bitter civil war in Jordan (1970) The National League for Democracy , led by Aung San Suu Kyi was founded in Myanmar (1988)

, led by Aung San Suu Kyi was founded in Myanmar (1988) Google was founded (1998)

Tony Bennett photo by Tom Beetz, CC