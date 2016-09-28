Good News in History September 28

ConfuciusToday is the birthday of Confucius, born in 551 BCE. The Chinese philosopher emphasized personal and governmental morality, caring social relationships, justice and sincerity. His golden rule to guide a person through life, formulated five centuries before Jesus was, “Never impose on others what you would not choose for yourself.”

MORE Good News on this Day:

  • Brazil passed a law freeing all future children of slaves (1871)
  • Sir Alexander Fleming noticed a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin (1928)
  • Baseball player Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox finished the season with a batting average of .406, the last major league player to achieve a plus .400 average (1941)
  • Japan and Communist China agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations (1972)
  • Singer Stevie Wonder released the classic double album Songs in the Key of Life (1976)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed an accord (Oslo II) to establish Palestinian self-government in the West Bank by means of an elected independent authority (1995)

