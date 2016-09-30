Good News in History September 30
On this day 16 years ago, the first president chosen in free elections by the Serbian people, Vojislav Kostunica, was sworn in after defeating Slobodan Milosevic, Europe’s last dictator, by a wide margin. (2000)
More Good News on this Date:
- Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute premiered in Vienna, Austria (1791)
- The author and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel who turns 87 years old today (1928)
- League of Nations unanimously outlawed intentionally bombing civilians (1938)
- Mexican-American labor leader César Chávez founded the United Farm Workers (1962)
- Botswana – Independence Day (1966)
- The UK’s first national pop radio station, BBC Radio 1 was launched in the UK to take over from the very successful pirate radio stations, which had been forced off-air by the government– with former pirate DJ Tony Blackburn of Radio Caroline the first presenter on air (1967)
- Roberto Clemente reached his 3,000th hit, the last of his baseball career, before his death in a plane crash while in route to deliver humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua (1972)
- A giant squid in its natural habitat is photographed for the first time 600 miles south of Tokyo (2004)
