Good News in History, October 1

Happy Birthday to former President Jimmy Carter who turns 92 years old today. The 39th president of the United States (1977–1981), he became the first former American president to win a Nobel Peace Prize. The author of ‘A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety,’ he is scheduled to teach his weekly Sunday school lesson tomorrow—showing, once again, that age, and even beating cancer, hasn’t slowed him down. WATCH a recent video about his Habitat for Humanity passion… (1924)

Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn have volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for more than 30 years, during which time, they have helped build more than 4,000 homes.



MORE Good News on this Day:

John Philip Sousa, who later, invented the sousaphone, became leader of the United States Marine Corps Band (1880)

Yosemite National Park was established in California; the third U.S. national park, although President Lincoln had set aside the land years earlier, marking the first time in human history a huge tract of land was set aside for public use and preservation—including more than one million square miles, giant sequoia trees, and the largest granite monolith in the world, El Capitan (1890)

Filed under Everything-Happens-For-a-Reason: Wiley Post, who became the first pilot to fly solo around the world, had an accident that cost his left eye–but the settlement money bought him his first aircraft (1926)

Cyprus and Nigeria gained their independence from the UK in 1960; Ghana, in 1957

Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season for the New York Yankees, breaking Babe Ruth's record of 60 set in 1927 (1961)

The Japanese Shinkansen 'bullet' trains began the first high-speed rail service (1964)

The Free Speech Movement was launched on the UC Berkeley campus – info (1964)

The United States returned sovereignty of the Panama canal to Panama (1979)

The first CD player was released by Sony for consumer use of compact discs (1982)

Thousands of East Germans received a triumphant welcome after the communist government agreed to let them flee to West Germany (1989)

And, Happy Birthday to actress, singer and author, Julie Andrews, who turns 81 today (1935)