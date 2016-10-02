Good News in History, October 2

Happy Birthday to the musician-singer known as Sting, who turns 65 today. Famous as the frontman and bassist for The Police, he also became a successful solo artist, releasing 11 albums in the last two decades. Born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner to a blue collar family in England, Sting is releasing his first rock album in more than a decade—a new solo LP that drops on November 11. WATCH the first big single from 57th & 9th, “I Can’t Stop Thinking About You”… (1951)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Mohandas (Mahatma) Gandhi was born in Porbandar, India; an attorney turned political leader, he went on to advocate non-violence and become Father of a Nation (1869)

Peanuts, an American comic strip by Charles Schulz, was first published (1950)

Guinea declared itself independent from France (1958)

The president of South Korea (Roh Moo-hyun) walked across the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea on his way to the second Inter-Korean Summit hosted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Il (2007)

Also on this day in 1890, Julius “Groucho” Marx was born in New York City into a family with show biz ties. He became a master of quick wit, and his rapid-fire, impromptu delivery of innuendo-laden comedic patter, along with his siblings the Marx Brothers, was put to use in 13 feature films. His distinctive appearance and quirks–exaggerated stooped posture, ever-present cigar, and thick eyebrows and mustache–resulted in the creation of one of the world’s most recognizable looks. You can still buy “Groucho Glasses” a fun one-piece mask consisting of thick glasses, large plastic nose, bushy eyebrows and mustache.

And, on this day in 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first African-American justice of United States Supreme Court. His college entrance application was rejected by the University of Maryland Law School, on the basis of race, so he enrolled at Howard University instead.

“The first thing he did, upon graduation, was use his law degree to sue the University of Maryland for racial discrimination, and he almost couldn’t believe it when he won.” Thanks to his efforts, in 1935 the first black student was admitted to a state law school.

“Marshall became the legal director of the NAACP, and of the thirty-two cases he argued for that organization, he won twenty-nine. His biggest case was the landmark Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.”

Thurgood Marshall said, “None of us got where we are solely by pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps. We got here because somebody — a parent, a teacher, an Ivy League crony or a few nuns –bent down and helped us pick up our boots.” (From Writer’s Almanac produced daily for broadcast by Garrison Keillor)