Good News in History, October 4

Happy Birthday to actress and producer Susan Sarandon who turns 70 years old today. She won an Oscar for her role in Dead Man Walking, and is known for the strong women she played in Thelma and Louise and Bull Durham, and for her tenacious activism in real life. Sarandon is also co-owner of table tennis clubs called SPiN in NYC, LA, Toronto, and elsewhere. WATCH her and Geena Davis Recreate Iconic ‘Thelma and Louise‘ Scene for the 25th Anniversary in April… (1946)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Mexico adopted a new constitution, becoming a federal republic (1824)

adopted a new constitution, becoming a federal republic (1824) Belgium was created following a separation with The Netherlands (1830)

was created following a separation with The Netherlands (1830) First meeting of the Boys’ Brigade in Glasgow, Scotland (1883)

in Glasgow, Scotland (1883) Gutzon Borglum began sculpting Mt. Rushmore (1927)

(1927) Sputnik I launched as the first man-made object (satellite) to exit Earth’s atmosphere (1957)

launched as the first man-made object (satellite) to exit Earth’s atmosphere (1957) Independence for Basutoland from Britain, renamed Lesotho (1966)

(1966) The addition of the Environmental Protection Protocol to the Antarctic Treaty was first signed; went into force 7 years later (1991)

Treaty was first signed; went into force 7 years later (1991) The Rome General Peace Accords ended a 16-year civil war in Mozambique – Holiday (1992)

– Holiday (1992) Hundreds of thousands of men attended Promise Keepers rally in D.C. (1997)

rally in D.C. (1997) SpaceShipOne , funded by Microsoft’s Paul Allen, became the first private manned spacecraft to fly into sub-orbital space (2004)

, funded by Microsoft’s Paul Allen, became the first private manned spacecraft to fly into sub-orbital space (2004) The Supreme Court added a third female justice when Elena Kagan took her place at the end of the bench (2010)

(Sarandon photo by David Shankbone , CC)