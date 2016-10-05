Good News in History, October 5

Happy 46th Anniversary to PBS, formed on this day as the Public Broadcasting Service. The independently operated non-profit is one of the most popular American charities, with its brand on programs that are beloved national institutions: Nature, Nova, NewsHour, Antiques Roadshow, and Austin City Limits. For airing children’s shows like Sesame Street and Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, PBS became every parent’s best friend. (1970)

Founded by Hartford Gunn Jr. in Boston, the American broadcaster distributes programming to over 350 public television member stations. All the shows listed above, and many more programs about history, the arts, and current events–and fictional dramas and comedies–are mainly produced by member stations, such as WGBH in Boston and WETA in DC, or imported from other producers such as the BBC.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Portugal ‘s Republic Day celebrates overthrow of its monarchy to a new republic (1910)

‘s Republic Day celebrates overthrow of its monarchy to a new republic (1910) The first documented Narcotics Anonymous meeting was held (1953)

meeting was held (1953) The first Beatles single , “Love Me Do,” was released in Britain (1962)

, “Love Me Do,” was released in Britain (1962) Monty Python’s Flying Circus was first broadcast on the BBC (1969)

was first broadcast on the BBC (1969) The first female news anchor in the US, broadcaster Barbara Walters, co-hosted the ABC Evening News (1976)

co-hosted the ABC Evening News (1976) Mass demonstrations led to Serbian strongman Slobodan Milošević resigning (2000)

And, on this day in 1947, in the first televised White House address, President Truman asked Americans to refrain from eating meat on Tuesdays and poultry on Thursdays to help stockpile grain for starving people in Europe. (NYT)