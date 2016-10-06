Good News in History, October 6

127 years ago on this day, the Moulin Rouge cabaret, birthplace of the can-can (a scandalous dance for the times), opened in Paris. The dance venue still entertains tourists today. (1889)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Jacopo Peri’s Euridice , the earliest surviving opera, premiered in Florence (1600)

, the earliest surviving opera, premiered in Florence (1600) The High Court of Australia presided for the first time (1903)

presided for the first time (1903) Thomas Edison projected his first motion picture (1889)

projected his first motion picture (1889) The Jazz Singer opened in theaters, the first prominent talking movie (1927)

opened in theaters, the first prominent talking movie (1927) Pope John Paul II joined Jimmy Carter, becoming the first pontiff to visit the White House (1979)

joined Jimmy Carter, becoming the first pontiff to visit the White House (1979) Fiji became a republic (1987)

became a republic (1987) Jason Lewis completed the first human-powered circumnavigation of the globe using a pedal boat, roller blades, bicycles, kayak and his feet (2007)

completed the first human-powered circumnavigation of the globe using a pedal boat, roller blades, bicycles, kayak and his feet (2007) The US Supreme Court effectively allowed same-sex marriage to proceed in eleven states when it refused to review three federal court rulings that overturned state bans (2014)

And, on this day in 2000, street celebrations erupted in Yugoslavia as the last remaining dictator in Europe, President Slobodan Milosevic, resigned following a public uprising over allegations of vote-rigging during elections. A large wheel-loader ramming a government building led to the rebellion being called, the Bulldozer Revolution.