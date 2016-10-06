Good News in History, October 6

Good News in History, October 6

themoulinrouge-thedance-1889127 years ago on this day, the Moulin Rouge cabaret, birthplace of the can-can (a scandalous dance for the times), opened in Paris. The dance venue still entertains tourists today. (1889)

MORE Good News on this Day:

  • Jacopo Peri’s Euridice, the earliest surviving opera, premiered in Florence (1600)
  • The High Court of Australia presided for the first time (1903)
  • Thomas Edison projected his first motion picture (1889)
  • The Jazz Singer opened in theaters, the first prominent talking movie (1927)
  • Pope John Paul II joined Jimmy Carter, becoming the first pontiff to visit the White House (1979)
  • Fiji became a republic (1987)
  • Jason Lewis completed the first human-powered circumnavigation of the globe using a pedal boat, roller blades, bicycles, kayak and his feet (2007)
  • The US Supreme Court effectively allowed same-sex marriage to proceed in eleven states when it refused to review three federal court rulings that overturned state bans (2014)

massa-gunakan-bulldozer-jebol-barikade-beton-yingluck-fair-use-sm

 

And, on this day in 2000, street celebrations erupted in Yugoslavia as the last remaining dictator in Europe, President Slobodan Milosevic, resigned following a public uprising over allegations of vote-rigging during elections. A large wheel-loader ramming a government building led to the rebellion being called, the Bulldozer Revolution.

