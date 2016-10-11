Good News in History, October 11

41 years ago today, Saturday Night Live debuted on NBC-TV. George Carlin hosted and Chevy Chase premiered at the “anchor desk” of Weekend Update. Watch a clip… (1975)

The original 1975 cast of SNL, officially known on-air as “The Not Ready For Prime-Time Players”, a term coined by writer Herb Sargent, included Laraine Newman, John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris and Chevy Chase.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Eleanor Roosevelt , First Lady for 12 years and the political powerhouse who fought for human rights, and was born (1884)

was unveiled on the Washington Mall attracting an estimated 200,000 gay and lesbian mourners (1987) The Lord of the Rings movies began principal photography (1999)

movies began principal photography (1999) Liberia held its first general elections for President and House of Representatives and Senate since the 2003 peace accords ended their second civil war and unseated warlord Charles Taylor (2005)

And, on this day in 2002, Former US President Jimmy Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in honor of his Middle East diplomacy in the 1970’a and “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”