Good News in History, October 12
On this date 206 years ago, the first Oktoberfest was held when Bavarian royalty invited the citizens of Munich to join together in celebration at the marriage of the Crown Prince. So successful was the event, they decided to celebrate every year. (1810)
More Good News on this Day:
- The song, Three Blind Mice, was published by London teenager, Thomas Ravenscroft (1609)
- Jesus Christ Superstar, the rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, opened on Broadway (1971)
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, an amusing science fiction book by Douglas Adams, was published (1979)
- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore won the Nobel Peace Prize, along with the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, for creating awareness of global warming (2007)
- The Botswana High Court overturned a customary law that prevented women from inheriting the family home, calling it “an unacceptable system of male domination” that contravened the constitution, which guarantees equality (2012)
[…] post Good News in History, October 12 appeared first on The Good News […]
[…] By Good News Network […]