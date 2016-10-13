Good News in History, October 13

Happy Birthday to musician and singer Paul Simon, who turns 75 today. Famous for his partnership with Art Garfunkel, whom he first met in a sixth grade performance of Alice in Wonderland, and later performed with at school dances. Simon wrote most of their songs, including “The Sound of Silence”, “Mrs. Robinson”, and “Bridge over Troubled Water”. As a solo artist, he released Graceland in 1986, an album inspired by South African township music. WATCH a clip of Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes… (1941)

MORE Good News on this Day: