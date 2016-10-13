Good News in History, October 13
Happy Birthday to musician and singer Paul Simon, who turns 75 today. Famous for his partnership with Art Garfunkel, whom he first met in a sixth grade performance of Alice in Wonderland, and later performed with at school dances. Simon wrote most of their songs, including “The Sound of Silence”, “Mrs. Robinson”, and “Bridge over Troubled Water”. As a solo artist, he released Graceland in 1986, an album inspired by South African township music. WATCH a clip of Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes… (1941)
MORE Good News on this Day:
- The cornerstone of the White House was laid during a ceremony in the DC (1792)
- In New York City, Henry Jones and 11 others founded B’nai B’rith — the oldest Jewish service organization in the world (1843)
- Ameritech Mobile Communications (now AT&T) launched the first US cellular network in Chicago, Illinois (1983)
- Northern Ireland reached the brink of peace after the three main loyalist paramilitary groups announced a ceasefire in Belfast in response to a similar truce by the IRA seven weeks earlier (1994)
- South Korean President Kim Dae-jung was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to bring peace and reconciliation with North Korea (2000)
- Every one of the 362,000 elementary school students in Uruguay and 18,000 teachers became part of the One Laptop Per Child project, receiving a $100 laptop from the organization set up by Nicholas Negroponte (2009)
- 33 Chilean miners trapped underground made the half-mile journey to the surface, one by one, after surviving a record 69 days until rescuers could drill a passage and provide an escape pod (2010)
[…] post Good News in History, October 13 appeared first on The Good News […]
[…] By Good News Network […]