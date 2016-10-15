Good News in History, October 15

96 years ago today, Mario Puzo was born in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City to a poor family from Italy. At age 49, his novel The Godfather was published and became a #1 bestseller. He later co-adapted the story into a three-part film saga with Francis Ford Coppola, and received an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for both the first and second movies. Puzo also wrote the original screenplay for the 1978 Superman film. (1920)

He was still writing as a published author in the 1990s, and died in 1999 in New York. (Photo by Evan Kafka, Wikipedia)

More Good News on this day in History:

The television sitcom I Love Lucy premiered, starring Lucille Ball (1951)

premiered, starring Lucille Ball (1951) Mexican chemist Luis Miramontes synthesized the first oral contraceptive (1951)

(1951) 2 million people across the world joined the Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam, which included a candlelight vigil at the White House (1969)

Iraqis voted overwhelmingly to approve and ratify the new constitution (2005)

And, on this day in history, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to:

–Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev for his efforts to lessen Cold War tensions, lead the peace process and open up his nation (1990)

– Nelson Mandela and F.W. de Klerk for their efforts to end apartheid and laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa (1993)

– The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders for the French group’s medical work on several continents (1999)