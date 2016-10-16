Good News in History, October 16

100 years ago today, nurse Margaret Sanger opened the first U.S. birth control clinic in New York City. Her belief that women themselves needed to determine when to bear children, led to her arrest for distributing information on contraception. Her organization, the American Birth Control League–staffed by all-female doctors–evolved into the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. (1916)

More Good News on this Date:

Oscar Wilde, Irish playwright, poet, and novelist best known for The Importance of Being Earnest and The Picture of Dorian Gray, was born (1854)

Benjamin Davis Sr. named the first African-American general in the US Army (1940)

New York's underdog 'Miracle Mets' won the World Series in 5 games (1969)

Anglican Bishop Desmond Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize for his decades of non-violent struggle for racial equality in South Africa and against apartheid (1984)

18-month-old "Baby Jessica" was freed from the bottom of an abandoned Texas well after 58 hours (1987)

Britain announced plans to outlaw most handguns after a shocking school massacre (1996)

David Trimble and John Hume were awarded Nobel Peace Prize for brokering the Northern Ireland peace accord (1998)

And, on this day in 1995, The Million Man March convened in Washington, DC. inviting a million “sober, disciplined, committed, dedicated, inspired black men to Washington for a day of atonement.” Speakers included Rosa Parks, Stevie Wonder, and Maya Angelou and the gathering actually did a lot of good: In the weeks that followed the call by organizer Louis Farrakhan for black men to return home immediately and take care of their families and neighborhoods, one and a half million black men registered to vote and a flood of 13,000 applications were filed to adopt black children.

