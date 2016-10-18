Good News in History, October 18

Happy 90th birthday to Chuck Berry, the American guitarist, singer-songwriter, and music pioneer who refined and developed rhythm and blues into the major elements of showmanship that made rock and roll distinctive—with songs like “Maybellene”, “Roll Over Beethoven”, “Rock and Roll Music”, and “Johnny B. Goode” (1926)

More Good News on this Day:

Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick was first published, as The Whale (1851)

The first transistor radio was created by Texas Instruments (1954)

The Nobel Prize was awarded to American Dr. James Watson and Britons Dr. Francis Crick and Dr. Maurice Wilkins for recognizing the double-helix molecular structure of DNA (1962)

Azerbaijan declared independence from the Soviet Union (1991)

And, on this day in 1977, Reggie Jackson, playing for the N.Y. Yankees, hit 3 consecutive home runs, each on the first pitch, off three different Dodgers pitchers in the deciding World Series game. He was nicknamed “Mr. October” for his record breaking clutch hitting in the postseason.

In 27 World Series games, Jackson amassed 10 home runs – a record-breaking five during the 1977 Series (4 homers on 4 consecutive swings of the bat in 2 games, against four different Dodger pitchers) – and 24 RBI, with a .357 batting average.

Reggie Jackson hit 563 career home runs and was an American League All-Star for 14 seasons, winning their Most Valuable Player Award in 1973. He helped the Yankees win two World Series titles and won MVP Awards in two World Series, one playing with Oakland Athletics.