Good News in History, October 20

Happy Birthday to Tom Petty, who turns 66 today. As a 10-year-old in Florida he met Elvis Presley on a film set and his interest in rock and roll began. As a guitar playing singer-songwriter, Petty has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. (1950)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was the leader of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but is also known as a member and co-founder of the late 1980s supergroup with George Harrison, the Traveling Wilburys. An upcoming biography written by his friend, Petty: The Biography, details his struggle with Heroin in the 1990s. Today he speaks of the benefits of practicing Transcendental Meditation.

In 2014, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ thirteenth studio album, Hypnotic Eye debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming the first Heartbreakers album to ever top the chart. Petty is currently hosting his own show on Sirius satellite radio called “Buried Treasure” on channel 27, Deep Tracks, during which he plays mostly oldies and roots rock with commentary. (Photo by Elvis Kennedy, CC, Click to enlarge)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Yugoslavian cities of Belgrade and Dubrovnik were liberated in World War II (1944)

The Sydney Opera House opened as a multiple venue performing arts center after a design by Danish architect Jørn Utzon won a competition in 1957 to create the iconic structure in Sydney Harbour, New South Wales, Australia (1973)

The John F Kennedy library was opened in Boston (1979)

British human rights activist James Mawdsley, 27, was released from a Burma prison after serving 415 days of a 17-year sentence in solitary confinement for protesting against the slaughter of ethnic minorities and distributing pro-democracy leaflets (2000)

Boston's Red Sox defeated the NY Yankees in Game 7 of the American League playoff, becoming the first team in history to overcome a 0-3 deficit in the championship series (2004)

And, the Libyan people completed their overthrow of Col. Muammar Gaddafi when the brutal dictator of 42 years was found fleeing his hometown of Sirte as it fell to revolutionaries and was killed. (2011)