Good News in History, October 24

12 years ago today, Queen became the first rock act to be embraced by the government of Iran, where western music was still strictly censored. The Islamic republic, where homosexuality was considered a crime, gave its official seal of approval to Freddie Mercury, who was proud of his Iranian ancestry. The album of Queen’s greatest hits—released this week in Iran— was illegally bootlegged by thousands where Queen was one of the most popular bands in Iran. (2004)

More Good News on this Date:

was dedicated in France (1260) Sheffield F.C. , the world’s first football club, was founded in Sheffield, England (1857)

was enacted by U.S .President Franklin Roosevelt with the Fair Labor Standards Act.—legislation which established a minimum wage. guaranteed “time-and-a-half” payment for work beyond 8-hours a day in certain jobs, and prohibited most employment of minors in factory jobs that represent “oppressive child labor” (1938 The United Nations was born and their Charter signed (1945)

gained independence from the UK (1964) Paul McCartney received a medallion cast in rhodium after being declared the most successful composer of all time—having written or co-written (from 1962 to 1978) 43 songs that had sold over a million copies each (1979)

trade union (1980) The Arsenal Football Club completed a row of 49 unbeaten matches, a record for the English/Wales Premier League (2004)

And, Happy Birthday to actor Kevin Kline who turns 69 years old today.