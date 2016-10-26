Good News in History, October 26

Happy 70th Birthday to American television personality Pat Sajak

who hosted the game show Wheel of Fortune for over 20 years. Born in Chicago to a Polish factory worker, he also developed a line of puzzle books, and hosted The Price is Right and The Pat Sajak Show. (1946)

More Good News on this Date:

votes to end the right of hereditary peers to vote in Britain’s upper chamber of Parliament (1999) Israel’s parliament approved Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s plan for withdrawing from the Gaza Strip and parts of the West Bank (2004)

And, Happy Birthday to Hillary Clinton, who turns 69 today.

Also, on this day in 1825, the Erie Canal opened a passageway from New York to the Great Lakes. The canal was built to create a navigable water route from New York City and the Atlantic Ocean to Lake Erie in the Midwestern US. It took 8 years to construct the 36 locks which overcame a total elevation differential of about 565 feet (172 m). At a time when there were only pack animals and no steamships or railways, water became a cost-effective shipping method. (Click to enlarge the photo of Lockport)