Good News in History, October 30

On this day six years ago, the Daily Show host Jon Stewart led 200,000 people in a Rally to Restore Sanity on the National Mall in Washington, DC promoting a return to reasoned discussion in America’s political life. (2010)

More Good News from this Date:

Russia’ s first constitution and legislative assembly established by the Tsar (1905)

The Ottoman Empire signed an armistice ending WW I in Middle East (1918)

Franklin Roosevelt approved $1Bil in US Lend-Lease aid to Europe to help rebuild after the war (1941)

El Salvador and Honduras signed a peace treaty over border dispute (1980)

First democratic elections in Argentina after 7 years of military rule (1983)

The Madrid peace conference organized by the US and Soviet Union opened, the first time in 43 years that Israel has talked to all its Arab neighbors about peace (1991)

And, on this day in 2005, the Frauenkirche church in Dresden, Germany, which was destroyed in the firebombing of that city during the Second World War, was re-consecrated after a thirteen-year rebuilding project energized by $10 million in donations from around the world, including a large donation and organizational fundraising from an American who’d seen the church as a child.