Good News in History, November 1

75 years ago on this day, American photographer Ansel Adams took a picture of a moonrise in the half-light between sunset and dark that would become one of the most famous images in the history of photography. While driving through the countryside, Adams pulled off to the side of Route 84 when he saw a church and cemetery near Hernandez, New Mexico. Desperate to capture the image in the fading light, he, his son and another passenger scrambled to set up the tripod and camera, knowing that only moments remained before the light was gone. He only managed to produce one exposure before the sunlight lifted from the gravesite’s crosses at 4:49 pm. WATCH a clip of Ansel recounting the shot… (1941)

More Good News on this Date:

Michelangelo’s paintings on the Sistine Chapel ceiling were unveiled to the public–a 12,000 sq ft canvas (1114 sq m) that took four years to complete and is widely considered his crowning achievement in painting (1512)

The Strait of Magellan –the most important natural seafaring passage that connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans–was first discovered and navigated by a European explorer when Ferdinand Magellan entered at the southern end of South America on his historic circumnavigation voyage. (1520)

Shakespeare's tragedy Othello was first performed in London's Whitehall palace (1604); likewise, the romantic comedy, The Tempest premiered (1611)

The Cape Lookout, North Carolina, lighthouse was lit for the first time–with a Fresnel lens that can be seen for about 19 miles (1859)

The first Library of Congress building opened its doors to the public (1897)

Bosnia peace talks opened in Dayton, Ohio (1995)

Also on this day, a small horse named Seabiscuit defeated War Admiral in a miracle upset victory that came to be known as horse racing’s Match of the Century. The undersized, knobby-kneed thoroughbred given to sleeping and eating for long periods, became a symbol of hope to Americans during the Great Depression. (1938)

Holidays: Mexico – Day of the Dead; Catholicism – All Saints Day; Independence Day for Antigua and Barbuda, from Britain in 1981; Algeria Day