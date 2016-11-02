Good News in History, November 2

80 years ago on this day, the BBC Television Service was launched—the world’s first continuous, broadcast-quality TV service—by the British Broadcasting Corporation. (1936)

More Good News on this Date:

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation , CBC, was established (1936)

And, on this day in 1920, KDKA in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania started broadcasting as the first commercially licensed radio station in the United States. After building a transmitter for the company, Westinghouse employee Frank Conrad listened as colleagues broadcast the US presidential election returns from a shack on the roof. It was reportedly heard as far away as Canada. (Republican Warren G. Harding won the election that night, on his 55th birthday.) Photo by Djembayz, CC