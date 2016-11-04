Good News in History, November 4

On this day 56 years ago, Jane Goodall, who had been a secretary when she was hired to study primates, first observed chimpanzees creating tools. At Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, she observed two chimps pick up small twigs, strip off the leaves, and use them as tools to fish for termites in the ground to eat for a snack. This was the first time that an animal was observed to modify an object to create a tool to use for a specific purpose. It began 2 years earlier… (1960)



Her benefactor, Louis Leakey, a Kenyan archaeologist and palaeontologist, paid to send her to England to study primate behavior and anatomy. Two years after her discovery, he arranged funding to send her to Cambridge, where she got her PhD, having received special permission to skip her BA/BSc studies.

Dr. Jane Goodall put forth another unconventional idea for the time: “It isn’t only human beings who have personality, who are capable of rational thought [and] emotions like joy and sorrow.”

WATCH Jane below, recalling the moment in 1960… (Click to enlarge the image from 1960, copyright, the Jane Goodall Institute / Hugo van Lawick)

