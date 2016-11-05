Good News in History, November 5

On this date 81 years ago, Parker Brothers released the board game Monopoly. Locally licensed in more than 103 countries and printed in 37 languages, the property trading game was based on streets in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Charity versions of the game have raised thousands for nonprofits around the world. (1935)

More Good News on this Date:

The Gunpowder Plot failed when Guy Fawkes was seized from the cellar before he could blow up the English Parliament (1605)

Suffragist Susan B. Anthony first voted in defiance of the law prohibiting women from casting a ballot and was fined $100 (1872)

Ella Grasso was elected governor of Connecticut, becoming the first woman to win gubernatorial office without succeeding her husband (1974)

NPR news show Morning Edition premiered (1979)

Apartheid fighter Govan Mbeki released from South African jail after 24 years (1987)

And, this day in 1469 is the birthday of Guru Nanak, a spiritual teacher and founder of Sikhism. He was a poet, a mystic, a philosopher, and a singer. His philosophy centered on belief in one God for all of creation, a God that is formless, omnipresent, compassionate, and attainable through prayer, humility, service, meditation, and virtuous living…

Nanak (1469-1539) was born in Punjab, an area of Northern India and Pakistan. After a revelatory experience at the age of 37, Nanak traveled extensively to spread his message, that there is one God and one human race.

He denounced ritualism, discrimination against women and against those of lower socioeconomic status. This philosophy became the foundation of Sikhism which is the fifth largest religion in the world. Guru is a term, used in reverence, for a supreme teacher in the Sikh tradition. Nanak’s followers became known as Sikhs, meaning seeker or truth or disciple.

Monopoly image by Coolguy6662, CC