Good News in History, November 11

Today is Veteran’s Day (also known as Remembrance Day and Armistice Day)… World War I officially ended at 11:00 (the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month), when Germany signed an armistice with the Allies in a railroad car in France—a moment that is annually honored with two-minutes of silence. (1918)

More Good News on this Date:

  • Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling was first published (1843)
  • The Tomb of the Unknowns (soldiers) was dedicated at Arlington Cemetery (1921)
  • Rhodesia (now, Zimbabwe) proclaimed its independence from Britain (1965); Angola gained its independence from Portugal (1975)
  • Three US prisoners of Vietnam war were released by Viet Cong to antiwar activist Tom Hayden (1967)
  • The Church of England voted to allow women to become priests (1992)
  • New Zealand Tomb of the Unknown Warrior was dedicated in Wellington (2004)

