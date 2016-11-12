Good News in History, November 12

Happy 71st Birthday to Neil Young, the Canadian singer-songwriter who is remembered for such songs as Old Man, After the Gold Rush, Heart of Gold, Ohio, Only Love Can Break Your Heart, and Southern Man. He also invented, and sells, a high-quality digital music device called Pono. Watch… (1945)

Young developed a device to play high quality audio, like musicians hear in the studio as an alternative to Mp3 sound. Check out his Pono digital music player here. He is also an environmentalist and advocate for farmers. . . Watch Don’t be Denied, a documentary about Neil Young, below…

MORE Good News on this Date:

Abbey Road Studios, the recording mecca made famous by The Beatles and Pink Floyd, officially opened its doors (1931)

The Holland Tunnel opened linking New York City to New Jersey (1927); The San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened (1936)

First drive-up bank teller windows open at Exchange Nat'l Bank in Chicago (1946)

Lech Wałęsa, the Polish Solidarity leader, was released from prison after eleven months (1982)

The American Medical Association decreed it unethical for a doctor to refuse to treat someone solely because they have AIDS or HIV (1987)

25 years ago today, Tim Berners-Lee published his formal proposal for the World Wide Web (1990)

Marriage for same-sex couples in Connecticut commenced after the state's Supreme Court affirmed their right to wed, rather than accept a 2005 civil union decree (2008)

And, on this day in 1840, the brilliant French sculptor Auguste Rodin, who was known for his unique ability to mold clay–and for creating works such as The Thinker and The Kiss, was born.

201 years ago today, the women’s suffrage activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton, was born in Johnstown, New York, where her lawyer father treated her as he would any son, and encouraged her to enter traditionally male dominated spheres. (1815)