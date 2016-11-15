Good News in History, November 15

Happy 76th Birthday to Sam Waterston, the stage and film actor noted for his performance in The Killing Fields (1984), for which he received an Academy Award nomination, and his role in Law & Order, which earned him both Golden Globe and SAG Awards. He continued his quietly charismatic and unfailingly solid performances in HBO’s The Newsroom, and recently brought his distinctive comedy to the Netflix comedy, Grace and Frankie. (1940)

MORE Good News on this Date:

A new presidential republic was launched after Brazil ‘s military overthrew the emperor (1889)

‘s military overthrew the emperor (1889) The first assembly of the League of Nations in Geneva (1920)

in Geneva (1920) The cornerstone of the Jefferson Memorial was laid (1939)

was laid (1939) A quarter million peaceful protesters rallied against the Vietnam war (1969)

rallied against the Vietnam war (1969) Palestinian Independence Day is celebrated, commemorating the day the Palestinian National Council declared itself a state (1988)

is celebrated, commemorating the day the Palestinian National Council declared itself a state (1988) The Space Shuttle Atlantis launched its first flight (1990)

launched its first flight (1990) Baseball players and owners agreed on a tougher steroids-testing policy (2005)

players and owners agreed on a tougher steroids-testing policy (2005) The Occupy Wall Street Project, Strike Debt, launched the Rolling Jubilee project to buy up Americans’ debt for pennies on the dollar through the “secondary debt market”, and in its first year has erased almost $15 million in anonymous personal debt (2012)

And on this day in 1988, Fairtrade International succeeded in uniting producers and labeling initiatives across Europe, Asia, Latin America, North America, Africa, Australia and New Zealand with its mark, the world’s first for Fairtrade Certification, which was launched by the Max Havelaar Foundation in the Netherlands.