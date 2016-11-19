Good News in History, November 19

31 years ago today, US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev met for the first time. The Geneva Summit in Switzerland was the first step toward a thawing of Cold War tensions, as Reagan and Gorbachev talked about all topics and got to know each other’s positions. The new relationship led to the signing two years later of the INF Treaty to eliminate intermediate range nuclear weapons. (1985)



