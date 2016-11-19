Good News in History, November 19
31 years ago today, US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev met for the first time. The Geneva Summit in Switzerland was the first step toward a thawing of Cold War tensions, as Reagan and Gorbachev talked about all topics and got to know each other’s positions. The new relationship led to the signing two years later of the INF Treaty to eliminate intermediate range nuclear weapons. (1985)
MORE Good News on this Date:
- Alfred Lord Tennyson became Poet Laureate and remained so for 42 years (1850)
- President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address at a military cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, considered one of the greatest speeches in American history, yet only 300 words spoken in under three minutes (1863)
- Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to officially visit Israel, when he met with Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin and spoke before the Knesset in Jerusalem, seeking a permanent peace settlement (1977)
- The Nintendo Wii game console first went on sale (2006)
- Amazon.com introduced the Kindle, an electronic book-reading device (2007)