Good News in History, November 22

WWII French General Charles De GaulleOn this day in history, Charles de Gaulle was born in Lille, France. A general who had served in both world wars, he led the French resistance against Nazi German occupiers and later was elected president of France. As a statesman, his economic policies of substantial state-directed control over a capitalist economy contributed to thirty years of unprecedented growth. Charles de Gaulle resigned in 1969, but his legacy continues to influence French politics. (1890)

MORE Good News on this Date:

  • The Tomb of Tutankhamun was opened by archaeologist Howard Carter (1922)
  • Lebanon gained independence from France – Independence Day (1943)
  • The Beatles released the double (White) album entitled, The Beatles (1968)
  • The UN General Assembly voted to grant the PLO observer status (1974)
  • Wayne Gretzky was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and his number (99) permanently retired by the NHL (1999)
  • The Orange Revolution began in Ukraine following a fraudulent and corrupt presidential election, which led to massive demonstrations and to new, fair elections (2004)
  • Angela Merkel became the first female Chancellor of Germany (2005)

