Good News in History, November 22
On this day in history, Charles de Gaulle was born in Lille, France. A general who had served in both world wars, he led the French resistance against Nazi German occupiers and later was elected president of France. As a statesman, his economic policies of substantial state-directed control over a capitalist economy contributed to thirty years of unprecedented growth. Charles de Gaulle resigned in 1969, but his legacy continues to influence French politics. (1890)
MORE Good News on this Date:
- The Tomb of Tutankhamun was opened by archaeologist Howard Carter (1922)
- Lebanon gained independence from France – Independence Day (1943)
- The Beatles released the double (White) album entitled, The Beatles (1968)
- The UN General Assembly voted to grant the PLO observer status (1974)
- Wayne Gretzky was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and his number (99) permanently retired by the NHL (1999)
- The Orange Revolution began in Ukraine following a fraudulent and corrupt presidential election, which led to massive demonstrations and to new, fair elections (2004)
- Angela Merkel became the first female Chancellor of Germany (2005)