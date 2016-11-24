Good News in History, November 24
50 years ago today, The Beatles began recording sessions for their eighth studio album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” — probably the most important and influential rock and roll album ever recorded. In Abbey Road Studios, they began tracking Strawberry Fields Forever, which was intended for the LP, but (with Penny Lane) was released early, under pressure from the record-company to produce a single. Knowing they would not have to perform the tracks live because they had just retired from ever touring again, they adopted an experimental approach to composition and recording. WATCH a video…(1966)
Producer George Martin and engineer Geoff Emerick’s innovative recording of the album included the liberal application of sound shaping signal processing, the use tape loops, and the use of a 40-piece orchestra. Recording was not completed until April.
Hitting record stores on June 1, 1967, Sgt. Pepper’s was an immediate success—#1 on UK album charts for 23 weeks, and in the US for 15 weeks. The LP won several Grammys, and Rolling Stone magazine ranked it as the “Greatest Albums of All Time”.
MORE Good News on this Date:
- British naturalist Charles Darwin published ”On the Origin of Species” explaining his theory of evolution (1859)
- Donald Johanson and Tom Gray discovered an extraordinary skeleton, nicknamed “Lucy,” in Ethiopia’s Awash Valley–the 40% complete female Australopithecus afarensis that provided a huge treasure of scientific evidence (1974)
- The United States and Soviet Union agreed to the INF treaty that eliminated the entire class of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles from both countries (1987)
- The entire leadership of the hard-line Communist Party in Czechoslovakia resigned after more than a week of protests against its policies to make way for democratic changes (1989)
- Pubs in England and Wales were granted the right to stay open 24 hours a day (2005)
