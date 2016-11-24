Good News in History, November 24

50 years ago today, The Beatles began recording sessions for their eighth studio album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” — probably the most important and influential rock and roll album ever recorded. In Abbey Road Studios, they began tracking Strawberry Fields Forever, which was intended for the LP, but (with Penny Lane) was released early, under pressure from the record-company to produce a single. Knowing they would not have to perform the tracks live because they had just retired from ever touring again, they adopted an experimental approach to composition and recording. WATCH a video…(1966)

Producer George Martin and engineer Geoff Emerick’s innovative recording of the album included the liberal application of sound shaping signal processing, the use tape loops, and the use of a 40-piece orchestra. Recording was not completed until April.

Hitting record stores on June 1, 1967, Sgt. Pepper’s was an immediate success—#1 on UK album charts for 23 weeks, and in the US for 15 weeks. The LP won several Grammys, and Rolling Stone magazine ranked it as the “Greatest Albums of All Time”.

